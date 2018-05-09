EDWARDSVILLE - There isn’t a lot more of a clutch-hit opportunity than two outs and the bases loaded. On Tuesday at Edwardsville, the Tigers’ Lauren Taplin made the most of the situation with a game-winning RBI single.

Edwardsville topped Belleville East 2-1 in eight innings at EHS.

The Tigers tied up their Tuesday Southwestern Conference clash with Belleville East with a run in the sixth, then scored the winning run in the eighth as the Tigers took a 2-1 win over the Lancers at home. EHS ran its record to 14-3 on the year, 11-0 in the SWC, while East fell to 19-5 overall, 9-3 in the league.

“We were putting the ball in play all day,” said EHS assistant softball coach Caty Ponce. “It was great to see Taplin come through at the end and break it open. People did their job; we got our bunts down and advanced it to next person. It has to be everybody up and down the lineup. It is good for us to come through late in the game and get a win.”

Taryn Brown led EHS with a 2-for-4 day at the plate; Pitcher Meghan Gorniak got the win for Edwardsville. Brown and teammate Brooke Webber had key hits in the eighth for the Tigers.

The Tigers head to Belleville West for a 4:30 p.m. Thursday league game before hosting Civic Memorial at 10 a.m. Saturday.

