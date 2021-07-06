ST. LOUIS – Country music legend Tanya Tucker is headed to St. Louis with her “Bring My Flowers Now Tour” on Wednesday, December 15 at the River City Casino & Hotel. Show time is 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m.). Tickets are $77.50, $57.50, $47.50 and $37.50.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online atwww.ticketmaster.com or at the River City Casino & Hotel box office. You must be 21 and older to attend.

Edgy. Classic. Country. A defining voice of music and a modern-day legend, two-time 2020 GRAMMY® winner Tanya Tucker continues to inspire artists today. Born in Seminole, Texas, Tucker had her first country hit, the classic "Delta Dawn," at the age of 13 in 1972. Since that auspicious beginning, she has become one of the most admired and influential artists in country music history, amassing 23 Top 40 albums and a stellar string of 56 Top 40 singles, ten of which reached the No. 1 spot on the Billboard country charts.

Tanya Tucker's indelible songs include some of country music's biggest hits such as the aforementioned "Delta Dawn," "Soon," "Two Sparrows in a Hurricane," "It's a Little Too Late," "Trouble," "Texas (When I Die)," "If It Don't Come Easy" and "Strong Enough To Bend." She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including two CMAs, two ACMs and three CMT awards.

In 2020, Tucker received two GRAMMY® Awards for Best Country Album: While I'm Livin’ and Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now." In the fall of 2020, Fantasy Records released Tanya Tucker - Live From The Troubadour on October 16, the one-year anniversary of her historic, standing-room only set from which it originates.

Located at 777 River City Casino Blvd, the River City Casino & Hotel is St. Louis’s premiere entertainment venue featuring the hottest names in music, comedy and more. Enhance your experience by dining at one of the many award-winning restaurants and staying in one of their luxurious hotel rooms for a truly unforgettable evening. For more information, visitwww.rivercity.com orwww.stevelitmanpresents.com.