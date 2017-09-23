BOYS GOLF

EHS BLACK WINS GERBER TITLE: Tanner White fired a 2-under 69 on the par-71 Oak Brook Golf Club north and west courses to lead the Edwardsville Black team to the championship of the EHS Dick Gerber Invitational Tournament Friday afternoon.

EHS Black fired a team 300 for the crown, 12 strokes ahead of O'Fallon's 312 in the large-school competition. Edwardsville Gray was third at 318, followed by Belleville East's 323 and Granite City's 333 to round out the top five; Alton finished eighth with a 365.

Blake Burris fired a 5-over 76 on the day for EHS Black, while Trevor Laub turned in a 9-over 80 and Jon Ratterman had a 10-over 81. The EHS Gray side was third at 318.

Other top scores for the Tigers on the day included a 6-over 77 from Ian Bailey and a 7-over 78 from Lucas Verdun.

The small-school competition was won by Belleville Althoff with a team 309, two strokes better than Marquette Catholic on the day; Centralia took third at 314, Columbia was fourth with 317 and Triad fifth at 327.

The Orphans' Caleb Anshan took medalist honors for the day with a 5-under 66.

The Tigers will be at Wood River's Belk Park for the Southwestern Conference Championship at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

