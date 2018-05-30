EDWARDSVILLE – Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. has announced that Tanja Engelhardt has joined Gori Julian & Associates, P.C. as an attorney. Engelhardt will be working at the Edwardsville office of Gori Julian & Associates in the practice areas of personal injury and asbestos litigation.

Tanja Engelhardt is a Missouri native and was raised in Festus, Missouri. As an experienced trial attorney, she has served 17 years as a prosecutor in the St. Louis Attorney’s office where she tried over 100 jury trials and was also appointed to the Leader of the Special Victims Unit in 2012. Today, she uses her advocacy and trial skills to fight for workers and their families who have been harmed by asbestos exposure.

Article continues after sponsor message

Engelhardt’s additional achievements include being a chairperson for St. Louis Child Fatality Review Board 2012 – 2017, selected as the Domestic Violence Representative for the Violence Reduction Network in 2016 – 2017 and volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House.

Gori Julian & Associates, P.C.

Gori Julian & Associates was formed in 2008 by Randy Gori and Barry Julian and since has recovered more than $3 billion in compensation for those suffering as a result of asbestos exposure. Serving clients throughout the United States, the firm has offices in Edwardsville, Ill., Alton, Ill., St. Louis, New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. Although the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates concentrate on asbestos-related injuries, they also handle catastrophic injury cases, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation and occupational disease injury matters. For more information on the areas of law practiced by the attorneys at Gori Julian & Associates, or to contact an attorney at the firm, visit http://www.gorijulianlaw.com or call toll free at 877.456.5419.

More like this: