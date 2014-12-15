Edwardsville High School senior Faith Tan was selected with the honor of performing the National Anthem at Saturday’s Edwardsville-Normal Community girls’ basketball game.

Faith Tan was given an opportunity to perform the National Anthem solo on violin prior to Saturday’s Edwardsville-Normal Community girls’ basketball game and she riveted the crowd with a beautiful rendition.

Tan, an Edwardsville senior, said she was excited and it was a lot of fun taking center stage for a few moments prior to the tipoff.

Tan is a member of Edwardsville High School orchestra, was selected by high school Principal Dennis Cramsey to do the violin solo.

Edwardsville High School orchestra director Victoria Voumard described Tan as “an incredible player and also humble and kind.”

The Edwardsville High School senior first picked up the violin and started playing 14 years ago at age 3. Her favorite pieces to play are by Mendelssohn and Kreisler.

“My parents asked me to play in the beginning and I did it, but by age 10 or 11, I started loving it,” she said. “I hope to continue to play in college with an orchestra after high school. It means a lot to me to be able to play violin. I also enjoy playing some pop music on violin.”

Tan is diligent about practicing, spending a minimum of an hour a day. She sees the practice time as relaxing and a way to do something outside the regular academic curriculum in school.

She said she is so thankful Edwardsville Community School District 7 places emphasis on music, arts and other cultural activities and also to her parents for their constant support.

“It means a lot,” she said of Edwardsville’s music band, orchestra and choral program. “It is great to have music. Music helps students in so many ways.”

