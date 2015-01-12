Edwardsville High School principal violinist Faith Tan drew rave reviews from the crowd, her principal and orchestra director for her violin rendition of the National Anthem on Friday night.

Tan performed the National Anthem on violin prior to the Edwardsville-O’Fallon basketball game at Edwardsville.

Edwardsville Principal Dennis Cramsey said her rendition of the National Anthem evoked crowd emotion not typically seen of other performances at basketball games.

“It was beautiful,” Cramsey said. “I was extremely proud of her. Faith has been in the orchestra program for a long time and it was an opportunity for her to represent the orchestra program and expose our community to the arts in an athletic setting.”

Edwardsville Orchestra Director Victoria Voumard was on hand in support of Tan and said her solo performance was “great.”

Cramsey said he shares Superintendent Dr. Ed Hightower’s passion for the arts in Edwardsville schools.

“I put equal emphasis on all performing and visual arts as well as academic success and athletic endeavors,” Cramsey said. “It is a complete package and you can’t have one without the other.”

The principal said he was extremely proud of Edwardsville High School’s orchestra program and overall music program.

“I am most proud of how hard our students work and are open to the instruction they receive from our directors,” he said. “Our directors are all passionate of each of their areas. It takes a combination of student talents being led by our directors and support of the families. This along with Dr. Hightower’s support makes our music program fantastic.”

