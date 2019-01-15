ALTON - Tami Wong of Alton High School and Katherine Vaughn of Mississippi Valley Christian School were honored as Students of the Month for January by the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club at the Club’s regular meeting at Gentelin’s Restaurant.

Students selected for this honor are recognized and presented with an Award at a Rotary Club meeting and are eligible to compete for a $6000 Scholarship that will be presented to one of the students honored as a “ Student of the Month” during the school year.

Tami Wong is the daughter of Fung Wong and Rong Chen of Alton. Wong is a member of the National Honor Society and been a member of the Student Council for four years. She has been a participant in the Minority Excellence program at Alton High and has been a member of several student academic and activities organizations including participation as a member of the school’s Scholar Bowl team.

Wong has been a standout player of the Redbird girls softball team and has been recognized for her skills in this sport by playing on a regional select team as well as a critical member of the Redbird girls softball team. Wong plans to attend Washington University where she will continue paying softball on the intercollegiate level and she hopes to ultimately become a dentist.

Katherine Vaughn is the daughter of Mark and Jennifer Vaughn of Bunker Hill. Vaughn has consistently earned a place on the school’s high honor roll and been an active participant earning honors in competition between student form schools that are members of the Illinois Association of Christian Schools. Her interests and skills in music and participation and leadership on the school’s volleyball and basketball teams have been recognized. She is a recipient of the DAR Youth Leadership Award and serves as class Treasurer of her senior class.

Vaughn hopes to pursue a degree in teaching at Bob Jones University with a concentration in special education and a minor in music. She hopes to help children with special needs with training in music therapy.

Wang and Vaughn were presented with recognition plaques by the President of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club.

