ALTON - Ta'Mear Gordon is the Art Fahrner-Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Ta'Mear Gordon is described as a student who cares about her school and her community. She is a sophomore at Alton High who has a strong reputation of being kind, responsible, and always striving to set a good example for all students.

This school year she has joined Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and has already helped with some of the fund-raising activities including ringing bells with Santa and picking up trash to help beautify the community. She hopes to become an officer of the group in the future.

Additionally, Ta'Mear is a member of the Pathways to Manhood/Womanhood group and traveled to the historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, OK., this past summer to learn more about the history of that area and to celebrate Juneteenth. She is currently fundraising at Food Court Friday, which happens once a month at Alton High, where money is currently being raised to help fund a planned trip this summer to New York City and also Washington D.C. to learn more about the evolution of culture in those cities.

Ta'Mear also volunteers at the Boys and Girls Club of Alton. Previously, she attended the Alton Boys and Girls Club as someone who wanted that interaction with her peers. Currently, she is a volunteer and has served in that role for six years.

Ta'Mear's goals are to make children and parents happy while giving them the best possible experience they can at the Boys and Girls Club by doing sewing, knitting, playing basketball, pool, music, and Roku. Ta'Mear has also made Tiktok videos as well.

In the future, Ta'Mear wants to attend Spellman College or Alabama A&M University and wants to become a civil rights attorney. Her best advice that she can leave with her fellow Redbirds is to "always keep your head up and think about the positives."

