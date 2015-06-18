Edwardsville attorney Lawrence O. Taliana was elected to the Board of Directors of the Archeological Institute of America’s St. Louis Chapter at the annual meeting held in Sr. Louis on June 6, 2015.

The St. Louis society was chartered in 1906 and holds free monthly lectures that are open to the public. The programs are held at the Missouri History Museum and cover a wide variety of topics concerning archeological discoveries in both the Old and New Worlds and include a chance for the public to meet the speakers.

Taliana received his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Illinois. His law firm, Taliana, Buckley and Asa, is located in downtown Edwardsville. Besides his interest in archeology, Larry Taliana is also a board member of the Friends of the Wildey, Edwardsville’s premier restored historical theater. Taliana is an active member of the legal community in addition to his other interests. He concentrates his practice in collection and real estate law. He is a Past President of the Illinois Creditor’s Bar Association and of the Madison County Bar Association. He serves as on officer on the Commercial Banking and Bankruptcy Section Council of the Illinois State Bar Association and is a member of the ISBA Construction Law Section Council.

The St. Louis Chapter of the Archeological Institute of America prides itself on sponsoring lectures given by professional archeologists who are experts in their field. Membership includes professional archeologists along with those who are avidly interested in the field.

