EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville girls tennis team received great performances from many younger players as the Tigers shut out Alton 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference meet played Friday afternoon at the Edwardsville Tennis Center.

The Tigers split their team into two squads, with the other squad playing in a meet at Highland.

The Redbirds played hard and well, but the Tigers were able to win their matches decisively.

"Our girls played hard, but Edwardsville was too good," said Alton head coach Jesse Macias. "They are the best team we will see all year, so we know the competition will make us better. We have a lot of tennis left this year, so our plan is to get back to work Monday, and get ready for the city championship on Tuesday."

The Tigers swept the doubles portion of the meet, starting with a Hannah Colbert and Chloe Trimpe 8-1 win over Ainsley Fortschneider and Lydia Criveau, then Grace Kalb and Mia Heiser won a close 8-6 decision over Anna Kane and Angelina Taul. Rihanna Huebner and Maddy Jones then won over Anna Brady and Grace Carter to make the score 3-0 going into the singles.

Colbert started the singles matches with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Criveau, then Trimpe defeated Fortschneider 6-1, 6-0. Jessa Earnhardt then took her match over Kane 6-1, 6-2, and Abby Liu defeated Taul 6-2, 6-0. In the final two matches, Jensen Weedman won over Anna Sommerhoff 6-2. 6-1, and Zoe Byron defeated Brady 6-1, 6-0.

The Redbirds and Marquette Catholic meet up in the Alton City Championship Tuesday afternoon at Gordon Moore Park, with the meet starting at 4 p.m. Edwardsville plays at Belleville West at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and at Belleville East at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, then hosts Collinsville at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 22.

