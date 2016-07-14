ALTON - Sounds of Downtown will feature a talented group of up-and-coming artists Saturday, July 16, at the RiverBender.com Community Center.

Artists featured in Sounds Of Downtown will be Marlon Lee, Randy Ray, Jordan Croft, Zac Lovett, OTF Block Boy Dinero and Chulo. There will also be a surprise artist who will make an appearance.

During the show, the community and fans will vote for the best performance/artist. The winner will receive a free studio recording time or $200 in cash and will be named, “2K16 Sounds of Downtown Artist of the Year.”

Mikeith Teague and Daniel Nosce are coordinating the event while Romey Rome and DJ Keith on Da Beat act as the event's hosts for the evening.

“In the end, it is almost like a showcase to present these artists and give them a platform to reach out and promote themselves,” the two said.

Teague and Nosce have been friends since they first met in high school and both spent a lot of time during their childhoods at the RiverBender.com Community Center.

“We are very excited about the Sounds Of Downtown show,” Nosce said. “We have been working together back and forth to make it an interesting and exciting evening.”

Tickets are $5. Contact 618-917-5998 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for tickets.

