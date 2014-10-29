In 1834, Captain Benjamin Godfrey built Monticello Women’s Seminary, shown here. The school’s name changed to Monticello College, which eventually became Lewis and Clark Community College in the early 1970s.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students and community members are invited to take a walking tour through time from 2-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4, to see how L&C once appeared in the 1800s as Monticello College.

The tour, which will be guided by Assistant Director of Instructional Services Liz Burns an

d Assistant Director of Reference Services Greg Cash, is free, open to the public and departs from the large, front steps of Caldwell and ends with a tour of The Evergreens, Harriet Haskell’s former residence.

Haskell was the principal of Monticello Women’s Seminary, later named Monticello College, from 1867-1907 and she is still considered one of the most influential educators of her time.

“Anyone with a thirst for local history will find this tour both informative and enlightening,” Cash said. “Lewis and Clark Community College’s campus is a rich treasure in the beginnings of this area’s lore.”

An actor will portray special guest Nora Dell Hatheway as she recounts the events of the fire on Nov. 4, 1888. Historical photos, trivia and artifacts will enhance the tour. In the event of inclement weather, the tour will meet and begin just inside the front steps.

For more information, please contact either Cash (618) 468-4330) or Burns (618) 468-4320. Learn more about L&C’s history by visiting the Monti Memories blog at http://montimemories.wordpress.com/.

