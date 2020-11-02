ALTON - Flat Lincoln wants to see the sights in southwest Illinois. But he can’t do it alone.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is seeking tour guides for the paper cut out of Lincoln which is available at the Alton Visitor Center, 200 Piasa St., Alton. Pick up Flat Lincoln in the weather-proof brochure box located at the rear of the building.

Anyone who picks up a Flat Lincoln is asked to take him on a road trip throughout the six-county tourism region and snap a photo of Mr. Lincoln at local historic sites and attractions.

Post the photos on social media and use the hashtag #FlatLincolnFun. The post with the most likes at the end of the month will receive a Great Rivers & Routes swag bag full of prizes. The prize bag will include a gift certificate to a regional bakery as well as books and other goodies donated in part by Hayner Public Library. The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau will award the goodie bags monthly from November through March.

“We can’t wait to see where Flat Lincoln goes in Great Rivers & Routes,” said Gail Wallace, Tourism Manager for the bureau, and coordinator of the Flat Lincoln program. “We have a limited number of Flat Lincolns with and without a face mask for people to pick up. This is a great way for kids, parents and grandparents to explore the region and reconnect with local history.”

Flat Lincoln is also available via download at: www.LookingforLincoln.com/FlatLincoln. This is another way people can print out and color their own version of Mr. Lincoln.

Anyone who picks up a Flat Lincoln is also encouraged to download the free mobile Walking With Lincoln passport as a way to discover Lincoln’s impact on the area. Download the passport at: Explore.RiversandRoutes.com. The passport highlights the history of Lincoln in Alton and includes audio features for different locations.

Flat Lincoln is the brainchild of Looking for Lincoln, a state organization that represents the 43-county Abraham Lincoln National Heritage Area in Illinois.

Abraham Lincoln spent time in Alton, IL as a young lawyer and later participated in a series of senatorial debates which ended in the riverfront city in 1858. The Lincoln-Douglas Square in Alton commemorates the final debate with bronze figures of Lincoln and Stephen Douglas.

