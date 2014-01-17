Four years ago, Leslie and Doug Kelley enthusiastically set out to begin their own mobile grooming business in the riverbend area: Happy Camper Grooming. To this extraordinary young couple, a dream had come true. It wasn’t long before their passion for dog grooming spread to a growing client base. When it became common for clients to wait 6-8 weeks for an appointment, Leslie and Doug decided to build a studio where their business could continue to grow.

“The travel time of a mobile business was making it difficult to serve all of our clients.” says Doug Kelley, co-owner of Happy Camper Grooming. “Our new studio allows us to pamper so many more animals.”

Leslie and Doug decided to locate their studio inside The Milton Schoolhouse at 1320 Milton Road in Alton. They chose the location for its atmosphere of growing entrepreneurs- and the upcoming opening of Maeva’s Coffee. They began to work with the owners to design and create a studio that reflected their sunny business. After four weeks of framing, plumbing, and painting, their studio is now open. “The room has so much light- it’s so cheerful. I love the colors, I love working here.” Says Leslie Kelley, lead groomer and co-owner. “This new studio has much more space to work in- it’s so comfortable for the dogs.”

Happy Camper Grooming opened this last Wednesday with a full booking of enthusiastic clients. Leslie offers grooming for all sizes of dogs (and cats!). Happy Camper accommodates everything from basic baths to specialty services- such as skunk odor removal, show cuts for all breeds, and artistic coloring. They use the highest quality all natural and organic products to groom all of their furry friends, giving their clients a cleanliness that is longer lasting than other commercial groomers.

Happy Camper Grooming has temporarily discontinued the mobile aspect of their business as they settle into their new studio and renovate their camper. They look to continue mobile services later this year.

To schedule an appointment at their new facility, call 618.219.5333

Follow Happy Camper Grooming online at www.facebook.com/thcpetgrooming.

