JERSEYVILLE - Taco Bell in Jerseyville is open for business at its new location.

The newly constructed, modern Taco Bell opened on Tuesday, June 28 according to Jennifer Molitor, a corporate spokesperson for WM Restaurants, the owner of the restaurant.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Taco Bell located in front of Wal-Mart off Illinois Route 67 on the edge of Jerseyville.

Molitor said the restaurant has created considerable excitement in Jerseyville and the initial customer response has been very positive to its opening.

“It is an awesome location and it will look amazing,” she said. “It has a different coloring; it is very bright and bold and there is different seating options. There will be some smaller tables, bigger tables and even a round table if people like. It will be a totally different look than what it did look like."

More like this:

Related Video: