Ta' Raji Penda Marie Rippley
May 27, 2016 11:34 AM
Parents: Petrual and Rafael Rippley Sr of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 14 oz
Birth Length: 19 1/2 inches
Time : 12:47 PM
Date: May 23, 2016
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony's
Siblings: Jar' Vell (16); Dejrn (15); Rafael (6)
Grandparents: Darlene & Calvin Pryor, Cottage Hills; Jerri Hicks, Oswego
Great Grandparents: Maria Harrington, Cottage Hills