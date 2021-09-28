

JACKSONVILLE - The legendary T. Graham Brown has a new date for his Jacksonville performance. This Grammy nominated Country Legend will take the stage at McClelland Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 15.

With a career that spans four decades, T. Graham Brown has produced 13 albums, including 11 top ten hits, and three chart toppers. T. Graham Brown tour comes to Jacksonville as part of his recent greatest hits release Bare Bones.

An evening with T. Graham Brown, presented by Water’s Edge Winery, Friday October 15th at the historic McClelland Hall, 438 East College, on the former MacMurray College Campus.

Tickets for the August 20th show maybe exchanged at any ticket location. Tickets are available at the WJIL/WJVO Studios, 1251 E. Morton and Water’s Edge Winery, 1061 E. Morton, or online at wjvoradio.com. For more information, call 217-245-5119.

