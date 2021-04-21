EDWARDSVILLE - Junior forward Sydney Harris, one of the St. Louis area's leading scorers this past basketball season, was named first time Class 4A All-State by the Associated Press. the only player from outside of Chicagoland to be named to the first or second team.

The All-State teams were selected by a poll of sportswriters and sportscasters throughout the state.

Harris was joined on the first team by Sydney Affolter of Chicago Marist, Greta Kampschroeder of Naperville North, Timia Ware of Chicago Whitney Young, Katie Eida of Arlington Heights Hersey and Emily Fisher of Libertyville.

Being named to the second team were Kendall Moriarty of Lisle Benet Academy, Mackenzie Hare of Bartlett, Krystyna Ellew of Chicago Taft, Mary Kaye Fahey of Hersey, Lola Lesmond of Evanston and Kennedi Perkins of Bolingbrook.

Harris had a very successful junior season, averaging 19.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, two assists and 1,8 steals-per-game in helping the Tigers to a 16-1 season and the Southwestern Conference championship in a 57-44 win at O'Fallon in the league final Mar. 13 at the OTHS Panther Dome. Harris shot 47.9 percent from the field this season, 40.7 percent from three-point range, and 91.9 percent from the free throw line.

Harris' best game came came on Feb. 25 in Edwardsville's only loss of the season to O'Fallon, where Harris scored 33 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Harris scored in double figures in every game but one during the season, and also scored at least 20 points in nine games, including a stretch where she scored at least 20 points in seven consecutive games.

In addition to Harris being named to the first team, junior Elle Evans was named honorable mention, along with Tyler Butler of Belleville East and Amelia Bell of O'Fallon.

No local players were named to the Class 3A All-State team, but Tori Standefer of Civic Memorial and Bella LaPorta of Highland were named Honorable Mention. The Eagles' Claire Christeson also received a vote for the All-State team.

No local players were named to either the Class 1A or Class 2A teams, but Piasa Southwestern's Rylee Smith was named Honorable Mention in Class 2A, and Father McGivney Catholic's Anna McKee and Belle Cook of Mt. Sterling Brown County were named Honorable Mention in Class 1A.

