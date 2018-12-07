EDWARDSVILLE 73, BELLEVILLE WEST 38: Freshman Sydney Harris had a career-high 36 points, including four threes, while Jaylen Townsend chipped in with 14 points as the Tigers won over the Maroons in a Southwestern Conference matchup Thursday at Lucco-Jackson Gym.

Harris’ 36 points rates one of the highest single-game point total outputs in school history.

Que Love also had nine points for Edwardsville, who raised their record to 9-1 on the season, 3-0 in the conference.

The Tigers next play at St. Louis Soldan Dec. 17 in a 6:15 tip-off.