WHITE HALL - North Greene High School/Junior High School Dean Of Students/Athletic Brett Berry announced today Sydney Clanton, a former North Greene athlete, will return as the Spartans' new high school track and field coach.

Clanton presently is a high school girls physical education teacher. She has a bachelor's degree in exercise science from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, and is an ACE certified personal trainer with certificates in long term athletic development.

Clanton completed an internship with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency as a trainer, and worked for the YMCA for three years in college.

"As a former North Greene athlete, Sydney is excited to bring her talents to the high school track and field program," Berry said.



