Sydney Bauman named Prairie Farms SIUE Student-Athlete of the Week
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This week's honoree is SIUE women's basketball player Sydney Bauman. The senior from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in history and has a grade point average of 3.30.
Bauman leads the team with 10.8 rebounds per game and her 9.4 points per game is third on the team. Bauman has recorded two double-doubles through SIUE's first five games.
The Cougars travel to face Loyola Thursday at 7 p.m.