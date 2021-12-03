SEE VIDEO:

EDWARDSVILLE - Led by Sydney Harris In a classic regional matchup, Alton vs. Edwardsville, the Tigers added another chapter on the hardwood Thursday.

The Edwardsville Lady Tigers made their first shot of the game, a three-pointer from Sydney Harris, and never relinquished their lead. They went on to win the contest, 66-44.

Harris scored 24 of her game-high 33 points in the first half, while senior forward Elle Evans added 16 as Edwardsville defeated Alton in both teams' Southwestern Conference opener before a packed house Thursday night at the Redbirds Nest. Evans has been strong in every contest this season for the Tigers.

Harris was dominant all night, playing substantial minutes right up until the very end. Harris made her first three shots from beyond the arc and led the way in scoring for Edwardsville's quick offense. Harris appears to be one of the best girls basketball players statewide in the young season.

Harris was a threat inside and out, draining a number of threes and also fighting for rebounds, and drawing fouls under the basket. Alton had no answer for Harris's game, and few teams have this season, as Harris now averages over 20 points per game.

The Tigers led all the way throughout the game, holding leads of 19-12, 43-27 and 50-33 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Redbirds 17-11 in the final period to take the win.

Besides Harris and Evans, Kate Connor had nine points for Edwardsville, while Macy Silvey added six points and Ellie Neath had two points. Silvey, as usual, did an exceptional job running the Tigers offense with her passing and also significant contributions with her strong defensive play against the Redbirds.

Edwardsville’s girls improve to 6-1 overall on the season.

The Tigers play host O'Fallon for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Dec. 7, play Belleville East at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, and participate in the Scott Credit Union Shootout at home on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

