ALTON - Today I would like to formally announce my candidacy for the Alton Community Unit School Board - District 11. As a long-standing resident and member of the community, I have a vested interest in our children’s future. Having 2 young girls attending school in the district and as a 2005 graduate of Alton High School, I currently serve our community as the Information Technology Director for the City of Alton and in Law Enforcement as a Part-Time Police Officer in our area.

As a member of the Alton Community Unit School Board - District 11, I will promote an agenda to establish a plan with goals centered on preparing our children for a successful future, and bring forth transparency, honesty, respect, and accountability to establish trust with our community. By serving as a member of the School Board, I will demonstrate integrity, and responsibility in the allocation of tax dollars to restore the confidence of our taxpayers while serving as an advocate for the community by allowing their concerns to be voiced and acknowledged.

I will hold those accountable by addressing the concerns voiced by the community and set the expectation of a reasonable timeline for responsiveness and follow through that the community deserves.

Based on the above-mentioned, I am asking you, my family, friends, and community neighbors, to afford me the opportunity to demonstrate my limitless commitment to our community and ensure that all decisions made are in the best interest of our community and our children’s futures.

