Dear Friends,

Thank you for your wonderful support in last year’s golf outing, “SWING FOR CHUCK GABLE BENEFIT GOLF TOURNAMENT”. There are so many who continue to fight this life threatening disease and Chuck Gable and his family would like to take this opportunity to ‘pay it forward’ this year in appreciation for all the support he received from so many. He believes that there will be a cure for his cancer and all cancers.

The Siteman Cancer Center for Melinoma, in St. Louis helps thousands of patients on a daily basis and is able to do so through their continued research program headed by Dr. Gerald Linette.

October 20, 2013 there will be a, “SWING WITH CHUCK FOR THE CURE GOLF TOURNAMENT”, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course to support Dr. Linette and his wonderful staff.

Recalling Chuck’s words spoken last year, “Thank you and I hope to see you next year”, we are asking for your support this year for the cure.

There are three ways you can take part in this year’s event:

1) Hole Sponsor, $75

2) Cart Sponsor, $25

3) Enter to play golf, $100/person

Spread the word by asking your friends and families.

If you have any questions you can contact Chuck Gable at 618-623-9998 or Jim Claywell at 618-792-2671.

You may also call Spencer T. Olin Golf Course for registration information at 618-465-3111.

Thank you again for your support.

See you on the “green”.

Jim and Chuck

