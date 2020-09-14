GRAFTON – Fall is in the air and that is a signal the Grafton Chamber of Commerce will host its 3rd annual Mississippi Masters Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 9 at Lockhaven Golf Club.

Golfers are encouraged to register for the event at www.graftonilchamber.com The outing will feature a four-person scramble with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Check in for the tournament will start at 11:30 a.m. Team entry fees are $320 but singles and others are welcome.

Prizes this year include cash payouts for Flights A and B with prizes for C and D Flight winners based on a full field of contestants. Sponsorships are also available for $550 and include team, signage and honorable mention. Hole sponsorships are $100 per hole.

There will also be putting, driving and green contests with prizes. A special contest will be held to support the Grafton Flag Fund.

Lunch and beverages are included in registration fees.

Lockhaven Golf Club, 10872 Lawrence Keller Dr., Godfrey, is a professionally designed 18-hole, 72 par public course located on the bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River and the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

The mission of the Grafton Chamber is to promote business, goodwill, and economic development in the City of Grafton.

For more information, go to www.graftonilchamber.com or call Pete at (618) 581-1594.

