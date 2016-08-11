EDWARDSVILLE - SwimJitsu is taking the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center by storm for the first time this weekend.

More than 400 have signed up to participate in the SwimJitsu and more are expected, Bob Rettle, director of the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center, said.

SwimJitsu is designed to introduce new swimmers and their parents to USA Swimming. It is described as Punt/Pass/Kick for swimming using fun and challenging ninja-theme inflatables. Each competitor races against the clock to complete the aquatic obstacle course using speed, endurance and swimming skills to shoot for the rank of Grand Master Swimja.

The event at Chuck Fruit will offer unlimited runs on the course, a swim cap, VIP Swimja Bag, a wristband for the day and Swimja Bag Tag. Age divisions for the competition are boys and girls 8 and under, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18.

Rettle said it will be a blast and have some openings for participants. The first two waves of the day are full, but the third and fourth wave room is available.

"People can come in Saturday and sign up if they want to for SwimJitsu," Rettle said.

"It is designed to promote USA swimming and get people who normally do not know anything about USA Swimming exposure to it. We will have information about competitive swimming and all the things we do at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center. Also, there is a chance for us to draw the community into the building. It will be a good thing. People who do not normally come in here will be here using the pool."

Edwardsville High School head swim coach Christian Rhotten said he was excited to offer SwimJitsu here and hopes it will expose swimming to many who haven't participated in a competitive sense.

