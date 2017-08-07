EDWARDSVILLE - It is time once again for the annual Switjitsu event at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School.

The Third Annual Swimjitsu will take place Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Chuck Fruit Center. The event starts at 9 a.m. each day with four waves.

This year's Swimjitsu is a two-day event and those participating can register online before the event date is $35.00, registering at the door is $40.00. People can sign up for their wave online at http://www.swimjitsu.com/edwardsville by clicking on the register button in the top right hand corner.

Registration gets each participant

Unlimited runs through Mt. Swimja Obstacle Course

Training Stations to Master 3 Sacred Traits: Wisdom, Speed, Agility

Swimja Goodie Bag

Swim Cap

SwimJitsu Wristband

SwimJitsu Bag Tag

Awards for Top 8 Grand Master Swimjas

This is the schedule:

Saturday, Aug. 12:

Wave 1: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wave 2: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wave 3 - 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wave 4 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 13:

Wave 1: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wave 2: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Wave 3 - 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wave 4 - 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Divisions for male and female are:

8 and under (Anything 8 or under)

10 and under (9-10)

12 and under (11-12)

14 and under (13-14)

15 and up (15-18)

Adult (19 years old-plus)

Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Director Bob Rettle said the 2016 event at the center was the second biggest Swimjitsu in the nation, drawing 497 participants.

“The 2017 event has been expanded to two days and will accommodate up to 1,000 participants,” Rettle said. “This year’s event wraps up the third year of existence for this incredibly successful facility. The facility is fully established now as a major Midwest gathering point for competitive swimming.

“We have booked the pool in the 2019 swim season, including serving as the training center during the 2019 USA Swimming National Convention and hosting the 2018 USA Central Zone Diversity and Inclusion Championships. Between now and the 2019 USA Convention, the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center will play host to nearly 100 different events and activities that serve EHS students as well as all levels of competitive swimming.”

“Swimjitsu is an incredibly fun event for swimmers of all ages and abilities,” Edwardsville High School head boys and girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said. “This event is put on in conjunction with USA Swimming and local aquatic centers as a way to promote the sport of swimming and aquatics in general. Swimjitsu includes an ‘American Ninja Warrior-esque’ water obstacle course and three different training stations. The three stations will help swimjas train to master the three sacred traits of Swimjitsu; wisdom, speed, and agility.

“This is the second consecutive year we will be hosting this event and with last year's event being such a monumental hit, we opted to do a two-day Swimjitsu this year. We hope to have swimjas from all over the Midwest attend this event at the beautiful Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Those interested can sign up online at http://www.swimjitsu.com/edwardsville or at the door on either day of the event.”

More like this: