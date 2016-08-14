EDWARDSVILLE - The first SwimJitsu at Edwardsville’s Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center couldn’t have turned out better with some outstanding times and strong entry participation. Most of all, it seemed like participants enjoyed the Saturday affair.

A total of 390 had pre-entered as entry deadline closed and Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center Director Bob Rettle and Edwardsville High School head boys and girls swim coach Christian Rhoten said it couldn’t have been better. The key element of the day was to expose people to USA Swimming and what it has to offer youth.

Both Rettle and Rhoten said everyone who took part seemed excited and all seemed to enjoy the fun day at Chuck Fruit.

Rhoten said it was the first time to his knowledge anyone in the St. Louis area had held a SwimJitsu.

“We had tremendous participation from the Edwardsville community,” Rettle said.

Rettle also mentioned that athletes participated from as far as Indiana, Chicago, Bloomington, IL, and all over Missouri.

Edwardsville SwimJitsu Results

Winners of Wave 1

8 and Under

Alicia Williams, 1:08

9-10

Sean McGinley, :51

11-12

Evan Grinter, :48

13-14

Sarah Lange, :48

Isabella Grinter, :59

15-18

Bailey Grinter, 1:02

19 and Older

Brandon Sanders, 1:29

Stealth Training Winners Wave 1

8 and Under

William Unger, 5:20

9-10

Nick Werts, 4:27

11-12

Ben Werts, 3:50

13-14

Isabella Grinter, 3:89

15-18

Bailey Grinter, 9:38

Wave 2

8 and Under

Laine Curry, :44

9-10

Adam Gaffney, :52

11-12

Rebecca Shephindi, :44

13-14

Lute Nelson, :43

15-18

Porter LeVasseur, :48

19 And Older

Scott Osborn, 1:12

Wave 3

8 and Under

Marran Marian, :55

9-10

Hunter Schlueter, :56

11-12

Carmen Williams, :48

13-14

Max Scanlan, :45

15-18

Lydia Heming, :51

19 and Older

John Ambrowski, 1:56

Wave 4

8 and Under

Jack Evans, :53

9-10

Chase Chwenka, :44

11-12

Mitchell Burgin, :37

13-14

Graham Turk, :45

15-18

Evan Moulton, :38

19 And Older

Troy Rutherford, :54

