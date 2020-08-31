ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station is opening at night for a special after-hours event, Under the Deep Brew Sea, presented by Anheuser-Busch.

Guests can combine a visit to the Aquarium with a taste of beers and cider on Thursday, September 10, from 6 - 9 p.m.

Reservations are required to allow for the socially distant spacing of attendees.

Under The Deep Brew Sea guests can enjoy pours from nine different breweries in the Aquarium galleries and Union Station Midway, including Stella Artois, Bud Light Seltzer, Bud Nitro, Shock Top, a Cider selection, Golden Road, Goose Island, Breck, and Cutwater Spirits.

Tickets are $35 (discounted to Aquarium annual pass holders) and are limited in availability for this event to allow for appropriate distancing. For an extra $10, guests can take a discounted ride on the St. Louis Wheel. Tickets are available here: https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/under-deep-brew-sea-2020#/package

Guests must be age 21 and up. Each guest will receive a commemorative glass featuring the event logo. Guests also can book an Under The Deep Brew Sea Hotel Package and receive two tickets to the event along with a one night stay at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

Packages start at $105 at this link:https://secure3.hilton.com/en_US/hi/reservation/book.htm?spec_plan=P4&spec_plan_desc=Deep%20Brew%20Sea%20Package&ctyhocn=STLCUQQ

Masks are required at the event. To view the Aquarium safety protocols, click here: https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/new-protocols

