Make strides this summer to waterproof your child with swim lessons that are outdoors and fun! Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is offering both group, private and semi-private swim lessons this summer at Donor Pool, located 300 June Street, inside Dolan Park. There are two different group sessions still to choose from with various times. Levels span from parent/child to level six and we are introducing a new diving class. Children must be a minimum of one year old for parent/child, a minimum of four years old for level one and enrolled in or have completed level four for diving. Parent/child, level one and diving classes are $35 per child and are 30 minutes in length. Level two through six are $40 per child and are 45 minutes in length. All classes meet eight times; two week programs meet Monday through Thursday with Fridays being held for rainout days. The schedule is as follows:

Session II: June 29-July 10

9-9:30 Level 1

9-9:45 Level 3

10-10:45 Level 2 & 4

11-11:30 Level 1

11:30-12 Parent/Child

11:30-12 Diving

Session III: July 13-24

9-9:45 Level 2 & 6

10-10:30 Level 1

10-10:45 Level 3

11-11:30 Level 1

11-11:45 Level 4

To customize the lessons to fit within a busy summer schedule, try private swim lessons. These are great for both adults and children. Lessons will be offered between June 22-August 3. Fees are $60 for three 30 minutes lessons or $110 for six 30 minute lessons. Two participants with similar swimming abilities can participate in semi-private swim lessons. Fees are $85 for two people for three 30 minute lessons or $160 for two people for six 30 minute lessons.

As always, both city residents and non-residents are welcome! For more information or to learn how to register, please visithttp://www.jerseyville-il.us/ParkRec/forms.htm, call Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

