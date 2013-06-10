Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is excited to offer a very fun night for the entire family to celebrate the first day of summer at Donor Pool. The Family Pool Party will be on Friday, June 21 from 6:30-9pm at Donor Pool, located at 300 June Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Price is $10 per person. The night will be filled with special memories that include music from a DJ, deck activities, pizza and lemonade. The event is for the entire family, therefore parent(s) must attend with all children; all ages. Feel free to bring your own pool toys! Concession goodies will be available

for purchase. Hurry and register soon because the deadline is Monday, June 17!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222, Donor Pool at 618.498.5221 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

