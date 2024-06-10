Article continues after sponsor message

HARTFORD – The Hartford Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Monday, June 8, 2024, in the 100 block of South Olive Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the house and immediately called for mutual aid.

The Roxana, Wood River, and South Roxana fire departments responded to assist Hartford, while the Mitchell Fire Department manned the Hartford station. Firefighters quickly managed to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the house.

Alton Memorial Ambulance was called to the scene to treat one of the homeowners, who appeared to have sustained a minor injury. No further details on the homeowner's condition were provided.

The quick response and collaboration among the multiple fire departments were crucial in containing the fire and minimizing damage to the property.