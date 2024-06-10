Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

HARTFORD – The Hartford Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire on Monday, June 8, 2024, in the 100 block of South Olive Ave. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke coming from the house and immediately called for mutual aid.

The Roxana, Wood River, and South Roxana fire departments responded to assist Hartford, while the Mitchell Fire Department manned the Hartford station. Firefighters quickly managed to get the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the house.

Alton Memorial Ambulance was called to the scene to treat one of the homeowners, who appeared to have sustained a minor injury. No further details on the homeowner's condition were provided.

The quick response and collaboration among the multiple fire departments were crucial in containing the fire and minimizing damage to the property.

More like this:

May 21, 2024 - Hartford Single-Vehicle Crash: Bethalto Passenger Pronounced Dead On Scene

Jan 27, 2024 - Phillips 66 Donates Nearly $40,000 To Hartford Fire Department To Support Safety Preparedness

Mar 13, 2024 - Rep. Amy Elik’s Office Hosting Mobile Office Hours In Hartford

Apr 17, 2024 - Visit Lewis and Clark State Historic Site May 11-12 for Point of Departure Commemoration

4 days ago - Firefighters' Quick Action Prevents Disaster in East Alton

 