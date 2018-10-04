BELLEVILLE - Join Southwestern Illinois College for a night of classical chamber music performed by The Linjadi Trio; music written by Czechoslovakian composers Antonin Dvorak and Bedrich Smetana.

The concert, titled “Sound Czech,” will take place Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Schmidt Art Center, SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave. The concert is free and open to the public.

The Linjadi Trio consists of violinist Lindsey Jones, cellist James Nacy and pianist and SWIC Assistant Professor of Music Diana Umali. Jones, Nacy and Umali are all college-level music instructors and active performing artists in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

For more information, contact Umali at 618-235-2700, ext. 5046, or toll free at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5046, or at diana.umali@swic.edu. For more information on other SWIC music performances, visit swic.edu/music.

