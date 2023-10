SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus Adult Education now offering FREE classes The Southwestern Illinois College Adult Education and Literacy Department at the Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road, provides FREE educational, vocational and transitional career services to eligible individuals from Madison, St. Clair, Randolph, Washington, Clinton, Bond, and Monroe Counties.

The following programs are currently offered:

High School Equivalency (formally GED) test preparation classes

Tutoring

English as a Second Language classes

Spanish Language High School Equivalency classes

Computer classes

Health Care Bridge to Nurse Assistant Certification

Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) – Precision Machine Technology (PMT)

Integrated Career and Academic Preparation System (ICAPS) - Certified Nursing Assistant

Welding

Warehousing and Distribution

Forklift Training Certification

Career Pathways course

Job Skills course

Transition to college and/or workforce services

To learn more about upcoming SWIC classes in the Granite City area contact SWIC Adult Education and Literacy Transition Services Coordinator Torrin Suedmeyer at 618-797-7321 or via email at torrin.suedmeyer@swic.edu. Stay connected with SWIC SWGCC via Facebook @swicadultedswgcc and Instagram @swicadulted_swgcc.

