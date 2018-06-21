BELLEVILLE - Below is a link to the list of full- and part-time students on the Southwestern Illinois College Dean’s list for the spring 2018 semester.

This list includes full-time students who completed 12 or more college-level semester hours during the semester and part-time students who completed six or more college-level semester hours during the semester while maintaining a 3.5 or higher grade point average.

The students’ names are listed alphabetically according to hometown:

SWIC Spring 2018 Dean's List

