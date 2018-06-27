SWIC photo by Kevin Theole, 5-15-18

BELLEVILLE - Graduates of the Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology program recently gathered at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville for the 2018 Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony.

Radiologic Technology graduates include: from left, first row, Cassidy Mellier of Prairie du Rocher, Shelby Lawrence of Collinsville, Brittany Langley of Belleville, Christa Wilkinson of Granite City and SWIC Radiologic Technology Instructor Brenda DeLong; second row, Mariah Danforth of Collinsville, Jessica Moore of Waterloo, Terri McCormick of Steelville, Jordan Vartanian of Fairview Heights, Amanda Jaroch of Caseyville, Carmen Hui of Belleville, Brandi Garret of Marissa and Dallas Svoboda of Edwardsville; third row, SWIC Radiologic Technology Program Coordinator Rhonda Kern, Brook Woods of Steelville, Courtney Rowden of Dupo, Emily Helmick of Smithton, Elizabeth McClure of Chester, Jennifer Elmers of Collinsville, Kendra Berry of O’Fallon, James Hisel of Belleville, Kayla Evans of Fairview Heights, Morgan Jenkins of Edwardsville, Hilary Rodgers of Fairview Heights, Joey Williams of Pana, Hannah Hasty of Edwardsville, and Abby McCoy of Highland; fourth row, SWIC Radiologic Technology Associate Professor Larry Wheeler, Kaylee Dunn of Waterloo, Jamie Steward of Granite City, Lucas Cochran, Tristin Welch of Highland, Abigail Wilson of Edwardsville, Joshua Herndon, Alex O’Neil both of Belleville, Ryan Lee of St. Louis, Matt Recklein of Collinsville and SWIC Instuctor Julie Ostrowski.

RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY AWARD — Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology graduate Jordan Vartanian of Fairview Heights, left, receives the Francis E. Bihss, M.D., Memorial Award from Radiologic Technology Program Coordinator Rhonda Kern during the college’s recent Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony. The award is presented for excellence in clinical education and related compassionate patient care skills. SWIC Photo by Jim Haverstick, 5/15/18Elmers deliverd the farewell address to her classmates. Danford won the Highest Honors Award for academic achievement and Vartanian won the Francis E. Bihss, M.D., Memorial Award for clinical education and related compassionate patient care skills.

Through the use of X-rays and other specialized technology such as ultrasound, MRI and CT scanning, radiologic technologists provide doctors with an internal view of the human anatomy to help them make a diagnosis and check medical progress.

SWIC offers a two-year Associate in Applied Science degree in Radiologic Technology. This year, 174 students graduated from SWIC Health Sciences programs.

RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY AWARD — Southwestern Illinois College Radiologic Technology graduate Mariah Danford of Collinsville, left, receives the Highest Honors Award for academic achievement from Radiologic Technology Program Coordinator Rhonda Kern during the college’s recent Health Sciences Pinning Ceremony. The award is presented for excellence in clinical education and related compassionate patient care skills. The ceremony was held at St. Peter’s Cathedral in Belleville. SWIC Photo by Jim Haverstick, 5/15/18

