SWIC announces summer 2018 graduate list
BELLEVILLE - The following is a list of Southwestern Illinois College students who graduated at the conclusion of the summer 2018 semester. The students’ names are listed alphabetically according to hometown.
The list also denotes students who graduated with honors (a 3.5 grade point average or higher) and with a perfect 4.0 GPA.
SWIC Summer 2018 Graduate List
For more information, contact SWIC Public Information and Marketing at
618-235-2700 or 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5235.