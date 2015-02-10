Jacoby Arts Center will host Actors and Artists of the Riverbend performers along with the Alton Youth Chamber group this coming weekend, Sweet Music on Braodway.

Sweet Music on Broadway is at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb 15th.

This fund raising event on is a musical afternoon of Broadway show tunes and musical numbers by local artists.

Solo performers include Rick Noak, Anna Schmidt, Jennifer Miller, Linda Kesler, Zach Cable, Betsy Arnold, Caitlin Peach and accompaniment by Daniel Nosce. The afternoon will feature a variety of entertainment including “All I Ask of You”, “Old Man River” , “ Someone Like You”, “All About the Bass” and more. Audience members can enjoy a relaxed afternoon Jacoby Arts Center. Desserts are included in the admission price of $10. Sample some of Sweet Sisters Cakes and Confections. There will be a cash bar. Silent auction items will feature woodcarvings, bookends, wicker elephant stand, tickets to local shows and more.

Jacoby continues to encourage and nurture artists of all creative forms. The center produces a variety of artistic offerings as live music events, art gallery openings, workshops, studios and meeting space.

Tickets may be purchased in advance on line or at Jacoby during regular business hours. The Arts center is located at 627 East Broadway, Alton; visit Jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

