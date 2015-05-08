Sweet Ashley’s Cottage in Bethalto is a business with a mission of helping people with its sales in memory of a special young girl who lost her life tragically a few years ago to leukemia.

Sweet Ashley’s Cottage in Bethalto is having an open house on Saturday at 130 W. Central St. in Bethalto, commemorating its first anniversary. The business will release its new signature Sweet Scent Cupcake Candles as part of the festivities.

Kelli Brown, the mother of Ashley Brown, was inspired by her daughter’s memory to create the store. It was something Kelli and Ashley had talked about doing in the future and her mother wanted to accomplish their collective dream.

“We were very close and did a lot of creative things together,” Kelli Brown said. “I was her right-hand person. We always did everything together.”

Ashley touched a lot of people in her life, her mother said.

“She was a kind girl and everybody’s friend,” she said. “She was very creative. She made everyone feel special and always thought of others even as a little girl. She was always active in the community and always involved in church. Everyone loved her.”

Ashley was a cheerleader, homecoming queen at Civic Memorial High School and just a good girl all around, said her mother.

Sweet Ashley’s carries not only candles, but specially made furniture items, home décor, art work and much more. When one walks into the business, automatically there is a “homey” feel to it and immediately a sense to browse through the store, filled with collectible items and keepsakes.

Ashley suffered through three bouts of cancer, with the final one being fatal.

Ashley attended Murray State University and touched a lot of people there. “She had leukemia first when she was 13,” her mother said. “She was one of those girls who I don’t think ever realized how pretty she was. Her junior high and the teachers rallied around her. She never felt sorry for herself.”

Kelli Brown wanted to carry on her daughter’s legacy and felt this was a way to do it. Many proceeds from sales in her business go to charities. All proceeds from the new Sweet Scent Cupcake Candles will go to charity.

“We try to bring in gifts that are inspiring and try to be uplifting and positive with the things we do,” Kelli said.

