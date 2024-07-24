BELLEVILLE – A pair of initiatives led by state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and the Illinois Secretary of State were signed into law Friday, July 19, 2024, strengthening the state’s move over “Scott’s Law” zones and bringing increased scrutiny to catalytic converter transactions in order to reduce their theft.

“Residents are rightfully frustrated by catalytic converter thieves looking to make a quick buck, which is why we need to continue to implement ideas that remove the financial incentive,” Hoffman said. “Stricter resale rules are going to make it more difficult for criminals to turn their stolen parts into cash.”

As part of efforts to curb the rise in catalytic converter theft, Hoffman’s House Bill 4589 requires recyclable metal dealers to acquire and maintain additional records involving catalytic converter transactions, including the vehicle identification number it was removed from as well as any other specific numbers, bar codes, stickers or unique markings on the part. Recyclable metal dealers must also require a copy of the vehicle’s certificate of title or uniform invoice clearly showing the seller’s ownership.

The same rules already applied to other “essential parts,” which includes vehicle hulks, engines, transmissions, fuel tanks and other critical vehicle components. Hoffman’s measure further clarifies that catalytic converters can only be sold at licensed recyclable metal dealer locations.

Also signed Friday was Hoffman’s House Bill 5370 which enhances Scott’s Law by clarifying and including construction or maintenance zones as areas where a driver must slow down and yield the right of way by making a lane change if possible.

“Whether it’s a first responder or a construction worker along the side of the road, drivers should do all that they can to give space and reduce speeds appropriately,” Hoffman said. “We want everyone to make it home safely, and that starts with every driver being responsible.”

For more information, please contact RepJayHoffman@gmail.com.

