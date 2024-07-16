SWANSEA - A Swansea native and Belleville East High School grad Evan Gray earned congratulations on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, as he became the first Alton River Dragons player to be selected in the Major League Draft.

Alton River Dragons General Manager Dallas Martz said: "Huge congrats to Evan Gray! Our very own 2023 Alton River Dragon has been selected in the MLB Draft, making history as the first River Dragon to achieve this honor. Your hard work and dedication have paid off, Evan. We're incredibly proud of you!"

Gray, a 6-foot-4, right-handed fireballer, was a member of the St. Louis Billikens baseball squad in 2023. He is a mechanical engineering major and previously attended the University of Arkansas.

At Belleville East High School, Evan was rated as the No. 2 right-handed pitcher and the No. 7 overall prospect in the state of Illinois by Perfect Game

He also played for the St. Louis Pirates 17U Select/Elite Baseball Training squad.

He attended Belleville East High School, where his talent and determination first began to shine.

In an interesting turn of events, Gray signed a temporary contract with the Alton River Dragons two weeks ago. The plan was for him to get some work in before the draft. However, unforeseen circumstances prevented him from taking the field. A sinkhole on July 26 and rain on July 8 led to the cancellation of his scheduled starts.

Despite these challenges, Gray's impressive track record and potential caught the attention of MLB scouts, leading to his historic selection.

Transferred to Saint Louis University from the University of Arkansas prior to the 2023 season

2023 • Sophomore

  • Saw action out of the bullpen in 10 contests during the 2023 season
  • Compiled a win-loss record of 1-1 in additional to his one save
  • Pitched a season-high 4.2 innings in relief against George Mason in the A-10 championship on May 27
  • Tallied a season-high three strikeouts against the Patriots as well (May 27)


2022 • Sophomore (Arkansas)

  • Appeared in three games for the Razorbacks
  • Struck out three across 1.2 innings

2021 • Freshman (Arkansas)

  • Made six appearances out of the bullpen, recording a 5.06 ERA in 5.1 innings
  • Struck out four on the year, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks
  • Collegiate debut came against SEMO (Feb. 25), striking out one in a scoreless inning of work
  • Racked up a season-high two strikeouts in an inning against Murray State (March 7)
  • Twirled a perfect frame in relief against Memphis (March 24)
  • Member of an Arkansas pitching staff that set a school record with 657 strikeouts in 2021

