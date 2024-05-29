BELLEVILLE - The Rotary Club of Swansea presented financial educational awards to four Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence (CAVE) District 201 graduating seniors on May 23.

A total of $4,000 was awarded to help further the students in their future trade careers and continued training. Funds were raised by the Club through a ticket raffle held in Fall 2023.

The following are the award recipients (featured left to right in the above photo)

? Alex Prost

? Aric Black

? Konor Nussbaum

? Hannah Dorris

The School District 201 Center for Academic & Vocational Excellence (CAVE) Program offers vocational programs in welding, carpentry, culinary arts, automotive and machining. The program is also designed to address the physical, emotional, social and intellectual needs of at-risk students in order to successfully transition back to Belleville East or West High School, on to college or a career. Indoor athletic and band areas are included in the facility. Future programs include early childhood education, advanced technology training, healthcare and certified nursing assistants. The 10,000 square foot building was formerly known as Kings Point and located at 7645 Magna Drive in Belleville.

“The Rotary Club of Swansea extends our congratulations to all the students and wish them success in their future careers,” said Swansea Rotary Club President Ed Henrichs. “In addition, the Club would like to thank all of the friends, family, and Swansea residents who purchased raffle tickets which funded this award program. We look forward to your continued support this fall for our 3rd Annual Swansea Rotary Raffle benefiting CAVE Education Awards.” For more information on how you can become involved in Rotary visit www.swansearotary.org and be sure to follow facebook.com/SwanseaRotary to learn more about the exciting things happening in our community!

