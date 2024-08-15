SWANSEA - On Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, the Swansea Police Department announced a traffic safety campaign aimed at reducing impaired driving and other hazardous driving behaviors in its own “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It Or Ticket” campaign.

Swansea Police Chief Matthew Blomberg announced the campaign will run from Aug. 16 through the early morning hours of Sept. 3, encompassing Labor Day weekend.

“We want our community to understand the importance of making smart decisions behind the wheel and on Labor Day and every day,” the chief said. “While our goal is voluntary compliance, drivers should expect strict enforcement of all Swansea roads every day.”

In addition to targeting impaired drivers, the campaign will emphasized the “Click It Or Ticket” initiative underscoring the importance of wearing seat belts.

Chief Blomberg also urged residents to designate a sober driver when they celebrate.

“Do not let friends or family members drive drunk or high or impaired by other drugs,” he said. “Even a small amount of alcohol, cannabis or other impairing substances can impair judgement and reaction times, making driving unsafe.”

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal funding from the National Traffic Safety Administration.

