SWANSEA — After nearly three decades of dedicated service, Dispatcher Lori Jennings is retiring from the Swansea Police Department. Her last day of work marks the end of a 27-year career, during which she became a well-respected and integral part of the team.

The Swansea Police Department expressed their gratitude for Jennings' long-term commitment.

"We'd all like to thank you for your dedicated service to our department and we wish you a long and happy retirement," read a statement from the department.

Throughout her tenure, Jennings was known for her professionalism and unwavering dedication to her dispatcher role.

Colleagues and community members alike have acknowledged her significant contributions to public safety and the smooth operation of the department's dispatch center.

Jennings' retirement is seen as a significant moment for the Swansea Police Department, marking the departure of a valued member whose work has had a lasting impact on both the department and the community it serves.