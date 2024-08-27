SWANSEA - After an incredible journey spanning over three decades, Chief Christopher Tell of the Swansea Fire Department is celebrating his well-deserved retirement. Chief Tell's commitment to serving his community began in July 1993 as an Explorer. Just a few months later, he became a volunteer firefighter and quickly rose through the ranks, becoming full-time Deputy Chief in 2001 and proudly taking on the role of Fire Chief in September 2018.

Throughout his career, Chief Tell has been a steadfast leader, guiding the department through countless calls. Among these, the Saint Matthews Church Fire on Good Friday remains a poignant memory, highlighting his unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of Swansea.

Chief Tell's dedication extended beyond firefighting, as he also earned his EMT and paramedic licenses to better serve those around him.

The Swansea Police Department expressed their gratitude, stating, "Congratulations Chief Tell. The citizens of Swansea were fortunate to have you. From the entire police department, have a fantastic retirement."

As Chief Tell steps down, the Village of Swansea and the surrounding communities join together in thanking him for his exceptional service and wishing him all the best in his future endeavors.

