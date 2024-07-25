ALTON - The Alton Fire Department and Alton Police Department responded to a traffic crash at the intersection of Salu Street and Humbert Street on Thursday afternoon.

An SUV and a car collided near Salu Park, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. Firefighters were observed treating one patient at the scene. However, the total number of injuries and their severity remains unknown at this time.

The Alton Police Department has launched an investigation into the accident to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision.