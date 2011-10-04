Godfrey, Ill. – Wellness and sustainable living are coming together at Lewis and Clark Community College?s first ever Community Health and Green Living Fair, being held on Thursday, Oct. 13.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will run from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Commons on the college?s Godfrey campus.

“Once again, the Health Science programs, in collaboration with the Lewis and Clark Family Health Clinic, are pleased to offer the annual community health fair. This year, we are especially excited to partner with the campus Sustainability programs to help inform the public of the link with health and being „green,?” said Donna Meyer, dean of Health Sciences. “The additional offerings this year will add even more benefits to the community than ever.”

The L&C Family Health Clinic will offer $25 flu shots, $20 cholesterol screenings, $15 glucose screenings and free blood pressure readings. The college?s Dental Hygiene and Dental Assisting programs will offer oral screenings and patient education, while Therapeutic Massage will offer free chair side massages.

Information about play activities and tools for success for children and parents, backpack safety awareness for college students, stress management information for all ages and fall prevention and adaptive equipment for seniors, will be presented by the Occupational Therapy Assistant program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Green living information and services added this year for the first time will include carbon footprint calculation and energy and water conservation displays.

Somtech eRecycling in Alton will recycle used handheld electronics on site and will pledge $1 per pound collected to help the L&C Family Health Clinic provide health services for the underprivileged population in the community.

Additionally, Illinois American Water will be on hand to share water conservation tips, and a Lights for Learning “energy bike” will show people how much power it takes to run various types of light bulbs.

“Sustainability is not just about the environment; it is about making connections between people, the planet and our economy. It is about changing the way we think so that we consider the impacts that our decisions have on our natural resources, many of which end up in or on our bodies and therefore affect our health and wallets,” said Marcia Lochmann, director of Sustainability and Public Engagement at Lewis and Clark. “We are excited to join in on this year?s Health Fair to deliver meaningful information to the community.”

For more information about this year?s Health Fair, contact Kim McAdams at (618) 468-4440 or kmcadams@lc.edu.

To learn about L&C Sustainability, or the fair?s green aspects, contact Ted Kratschmer at ekratschmer@lc.edu, or by phone at (618) 468-2874.

More like this: