HIGHLAND - The Highland Fire Department battled a structure fire after being dispatched at 6:09 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in the 1700 block of Broadway in Highland.

"On arrival crews were met with a two-story vacant residence with smoke and fire showing," the Highland Fire Department said. "This structure has previously been condemned and is considered a high risk, no entry residence per HFD protocol. All crews were ordered to operate defensively, meaning no one is to go inside the house, due to the high risk of collapse from a unstable structure.

"Crews were met with many challenges. The heat and humidity, along with trees and tall brush that had to be cut down in order for the the hose lines to be put in place and a thunderstorm passed through the area. A track hoe was called to the scene to assist the crews on effectively getting water on the fire as the track hoe tore walls open. There were no reported injuries to civilians or firefighters during the incident."

The Highland Fire Department said the fire is suspected to be suspicious and it is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal's Office.

"Thank you to our mutual-aid companies, Highland-Pierron Fire Department and Madison County Emergency Management Agency for the assistance," the Highland Fire Department said.



