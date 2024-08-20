ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are investigating the death of a teenage male in the 300 block of Goetz Avenue. The incident has been classified as suspicious.

When officers from the South County Precinct responded to a report of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival, they discovered a teenage male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The investigation is currently ongoing, and authorities are working to gather more information. No further details have been released at this time.

Residents with any information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. Those wishing to remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward can reach out to CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

More like this: