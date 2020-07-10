ALTON - Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons explained in detail a series of events that occurred Tuesday morning and early Wednesday in the Ardent Mills parking lot in Alton.

Chief Simmons said Alton Police received a report of vehicle burglaries in the Ardent Mills parking lot Tuesday morning, right under where the American flag where employees park. Then he said at 2:30 the following morning (Wednesday) they received a 9-1-1 call that shots were fired down there.

"We found out a midnight shift employee came outside and observed a dark-colored vehicle with three males parked in the employee parking lot and backed up," the chief said. "The employee knew about the vehicle burglaries the day before and got into his pickup truck and boxed them in.

“He was going to call the police and as soon as he did a handgun was pointed at him. He is a concealed carry holder and he reached and exchanged gunfire with the bad guys. The suspects maneuvered away from him and a few more rounds were fired. The people in the suspect car drove away off Broadway and hit Landmarks and then went across the Clark Bridge. We are investigating and working with other police departments in other communities. These are dangerous people. We are also working with St. Charles County and St. Louis County Police.”

Ardent Mills executive Andrew Garr said Ardent Mills has increased outside security after these incidents and is fully cooperating with Alton Police. He also said the safety of the Ardent Mills is their deepest concern and he is hoping arrests are made soon.

“We are glad everybody is safe and we are doing what we can to protect our employees,” Garr said.

Chief Simmons urged individuals to be a good witness and immediately contact police in these types of situations. He also said there were no reports of injuries from this situation.

The chief said progress is being made in the Ardent Mills shooting situation and the investigation continues.

Anyone with any information in this case, contact the Alton Police at (618) 463-3505 or anonymous tip hotline at (618) 465-5948.

